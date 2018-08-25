TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American travel writer Joshua Samuel Brown, who has contributed to Lonely Planet’s travel guidebooks on Taiwan, is publishing a book about the island to introduce Taiwan more comprehensively and express his love of the country.

“Formosa Moon”, co-written by Brown and his girlfriend, Stephanie Huffman, is a book that records their experiences of touring around Taiwan three times in eight months. The book will be published in October.

Speaking with a CNA reporter in Singapore, Brown acknowledged that there are still places in Taiwan he would love to explore.

Taiwan is a great island with friendly people, said Brown, who was wearing a green t-shirt printed with the national flag of Taiwan, with a hand holding an “Oh Bear” stuffed toy, a fictional character created by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

Having contributed to Lonely Planet Taiwan twice, Brown’s new book is about his adventures with Huffman starting last January. During the following eight months, they tried the springs in Yilan, explored Taroko Gorge, and made acquaintances with elderly people living in remote indigenous villages in Taitung.

The book also includes various fascinating stories written down during our stay in Taiwan, said Brown.

Brown also mentioned that among the cities he has visited in Taiwan, Tainan certainly holds a special place in his heart. He even compared the preservation of history and culture, and the development of creative industries of Tainan to those of Portland, the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon.