Premier Lai shoulders the blame for severe effect after southern Taiwan hit by massive deluge 

Southern Taiwan bore the brunt of tropical depression with 5 injuries, 248 homes left flooding and evacuation of 391 people 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/25 14:52
Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Prime Minister William Lai (賴清德) expressed his compassion towards citizens in southern Taiwan where the massive downpour left hundreds of people in calamity in two days, reports said on Saturday. 
 
On the morning of Aug. 25, Premiere Lai led a group of officials to the disaster-effective areas in southern Taiwan. After his first stop in Chiayi County this morning, he continued to Yunlin County, Kaohsiung, and Tainan cities to detect the catastrophic effect of the heavy downpour.

Lai expressed his thankfulness towards disaster relief personnel for their hard work and promised to assist flood-affected victims in southern Taiwan to regain their life routines as well as an appropriate tax exemption. 

Replying to the media questions about the criticism of the catastrophic effect, he said:"I take all of the blame!" and called on the Green and Blue Parties to stop criticizing each other. 
Lai Ching-te
flood
tropical rain
torrential rain

