KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo's electoral commission says former Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba cannot run in this year's presidential election because of a pending case at the International Criminal Court.

The overnight announcement came as the commission issued the list of candidates eligible to run in the long-delayed vote now set for December. President Joseph Kabila after almost two years of speculation and unrest has said he will step aside.

Bemba has been considered a top opposition challenger and a surprise contender after ICC appeals judges in June acquitted him of war crimes. Congo's electoral commission pointed out that another case is pending in which Bemba was convicted of interfering with witnesses.

Congolese authorities recently blocked another top opposition contender, Moise Katumbi, from entering the country to register as a candidate.