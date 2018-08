Taiwan's top-seeded tennis player Latisha Chan and her sister Chan Hao-ching were defeated by China's Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan 2-6, 6-1, 9-11 in the final tournament at the 2018 Jakarta Palembang Asian Games on Saturday.

The Taiwanese pair won a silver medal in the women's double tennis match.

Taiwan is so far ranked 8th on the medal table with six golds, eight silvers and 12 bronzes since the games began in Indonesia's capital on Aug. 18. (By Huang Chiao-wen and Hsu Hsiao-ling)