Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/25 14:03
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 002 010 000— 3 13 0
Tampa Bay 035 200 00x—10 12 0

Velazquez, Pomeranz (3), Kelly (8) and Swihart; Castillo, Beeks (2), Wood (8) and Perez. W_Beeks 3-1. L_Velazquez 7-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (8).

___

New York 000 200 020 3—7 10 1
Baltimore 200 000 200 1—5 10 3
(10 innings)

Sabathia, Robertson (7), Betances (8), Green (9), Britton (10) and Romine; Cobb, Wright Jr. (7), P.Fry (8), Givens (8), Scott (9), Carroll (10) and Wynns. W_Green 7-2. L_Carroll 0-2. Sv_Britton (5). HRs_New York, Voit 2 (2), Walker (8). Baltimore, Villar (4), Davis (16).

___

Chicago 000 000 060—6 8 2
Detroit 101 000 100—3 8 0

Lopez, J.Gomez (6), Vieira (7), J.Fry (8), Minaya (9) and Narvaez; Fulmer, Alcantara (5), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (8), A.Wilson (8), Farmer (9) and McCann. W_Vieira 1-0. L_Jimenez 4-3.

___

Cleveland 001 100 020—4 10 0
Kansas City 300 000 002—5 6 0

Clevinger, Miller (7), Hand (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Keller, Flynn (6), McCarthy (7), Maurer (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_W.Peralta 1-0. L_C.Allen 4-5. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso 2 (22). Kansas City, O'Hearn (6), Perez (22), Dozier (7).

___

Oakland 000 110 032—7 10 1
Minnesota 000 100 000—1 5 1

Manaea, Trivino (6), Rodney (7), Familia (8), Kelley (9) and Lucroy; Odorizzi, Drake (8), A.Reed (9) and Garver. W_Manaea 12-9. L_Odorizzi 5-8. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (18), Piscotty (17), Laureano (3).

___

Houston 001 040 112—9 12 1
Los Angeles 000 000 210—3 7 0

Keuchel, McHugh (8), Sipp (8), Harris (9) and Maldonado; Heaney, Bedrosian (7), Ramirez (8), McGuire (9) and R.Rivera, F.Arcia. W_Keuchel 10-10. L_Heaney 7-8. HRs_Houston, Altuve (10), Correa (14), Gonzalez (13). Los Angeles, Ward (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 10 1
Toronto 012 010 00x—4 6 0

Arrieta, Neris (7), Avilan (8), L.Garcia (8) and Ramos; Borucki, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and Martin. W_Borucki 3-3. L_Arrieta 9-9. Sv_Giles (17). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (7). Toronto, McKinney (2), Morales (19).

___

Seattle 004 011 000—6 9 2
Arizona 000 012 000—3 6 1

E.Ramirez, Vincent (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Godley, Andriese (6), McFarland (8) and Avila. W_E.Ramirez 1-2. L_Godley 13-7. Sv_Diaz (49). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (18), Haniger (21).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 010 000 001 0—2 4 0
Chicago 000 001 010 1—3 7 1
(10 innings)

Harvey, C.Reed (6), Hughes (8), Hernandez (9), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), J.Wilson (8), Strop (9), Chavez (10) and Contreras. W_Chavez 4-2. L_R.Iglesias 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (29). Chicago, Murphy (1), Bote (5).

___

Washington 000 000 000—0 4 0
New York 100 000 02x—3 8 0

G.Gonzalez, Glover (8), Collins (8) and Wieters; Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Vargas 4-8. L_G.Gonzalez 7-11. Sv_Gsellman (8). HRs_New York, Bruce (4).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 3 1
Miami 000 100 00x—1 3 0

Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Brach (8) and Flowers; Straily, Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 5-6. L_Foltynewicz 10-8. Sv_Conley (2).

___

St. Louis 040 030 000—7 11 1
Colorado 000 050 000—5 15 1

Mikolas, Shreve (5), C.Martinez (6), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina; Senzatela, Rusin (5), Bettis (6), Oberg (7), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_C.Martinez 7-6. L_Senzatela 4-4. Sv_Norris (27). HRs_St. Louis, Mikolas (2), O'Neill (5). Colorado, Blackmon (23), Arenado (31).

___

San Diego 000 000 010— 1 4 2
Los Angeles 131 220 20x—11 13 0

Richard, M.Diaz (4), Maton (6), Stock (8) and Hedges; Hill, P.Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), Venditte (9) and Grandal. W_Hill 6-4. L_Richard 7-11. HRs_Los Angeles, Turner (10), Taylor (14), Muncy (29).

___

Pittsburgh 020 001 001 000 002—6 17 2
Milwaukee 400 000 000 000 003—7 12 2
(15 innings)

Musgrove, Ri.Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (7), Kela (8), Vazquez (9), Brault (11), Holmes (15) and E.Diaz; Miley, Hader (6), Soria (8), Jeffress (9), T.Williams (10), Jennings (10), Albers (10), Burnes (11), Lyles (14) and Kratz. W_Lyles 3-4. L_Holmes 1-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas (3), Yelich (22).