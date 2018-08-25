FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2009 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a healthcare town hall meeting in Sun City, Ariz. McCain's family says the A
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. John McCain has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer. That from his family Friday.
It's a likely indication that the war hero, presidential nominee and longtime leading lawmaker is nearing the end of his life.
McCain has surpassed expectations for survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the family said. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."
The six-term GOP senator, who would turn 82 next week, has been away from the Capitol since last December.