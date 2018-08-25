KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier hit back-to-back home runs leading off the ninth inning against Cleveland closer Cody Allen to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Indians 5-4 on Friday night.

After a broken water pipe near the outfield fountains led to a half-hour delay in the fourth inning, the Royals and Indians put on a splashy finish.

Cleveland's Yonder Alonso hit his second homer of the game in the eighth, a two-run shot for a 4-3 lead. Alonso also had a solo shot in the fourth, moments before the right field warning track flooded.

O'Hearn and Dozier then rescued Kansas City from a sixth straight loss with their homers off Allen (4-5). O'Hearn, a rookie first baseman, tied it with a blast into the left field bullpen, and Dozier followed with a wall-scraper to right-center field.

Allen has blown four saves this season and let his ERA rise to 4.50. Wily Peralta (1-0) got the victory for Kansas City, which had just been swept over four games by Tampa Bay.

