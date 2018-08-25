TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. research company, Business Environment Risk Intelligence (BERI) ranked Taiwan as equal third best detention in the world for investment, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) said in a statement on Aug. 23.

BERI ranked profit from investment in Taiwan as equal third best in the world, achieving a score of 68 points. Switzerland was ranked first, followed by Singapore in second, and Germany, Norway and Taiwan in third

BERI, a U.S. rating and research company publishes an investment risk assessment report three times a year, assessing the profitability from the perspective of multinational companies. The assessment focuses on three indicators: operational risk, political risk, and exchange risk.

Taiwan's operational risk was considered sixth best globally, and best in Asia according to BERI. In terms of political risk, Taiwan was ranked 13th in the world, and Taiwan was ranked best in world for exchange rate risk.

In terms of the Asia region, Taiwan was ranked second overall behind Singapore. South Korea was ranked 7th, followed by Japan in 10th and China in 15th.

The top 10 investment destinations according to BERI is outlined below:

1 - Switzerland

2 - Singapore

3 - Germany

3 - Norway

3 - Taiwan

6 - Netherlands

7 - South Korea

8 - Canada

9 - Austria

10 - Japan.