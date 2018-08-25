|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|110
|432
|104
|146
|.338
|JMartinez Bos
|123
|471
|95
|158
|.335
|Altuve Hou
|106
|415
|64
|136
|.328
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|117
|483
|78
|152
|.315
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|125
|490
|61
|149
|.304
|Brantley Cle
|115
|459
|73
|139
|.303
|Andujar NYY
|116
|445
|65
|132
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 38; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; NCruz, Seattle, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 27; Betts, Boston, 27.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 110; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 85; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 81; Stanton, New York, 81; Lowrie, Oakland, 79; NCruz, Seattle, 79; 2 tied at 78.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 16-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 16-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6.