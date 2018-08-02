  1. Home
Taiwanese man arrested in Philippines for carrying firearms and illegal drugs

In a hotel where Chang stayed, police found 2 boxes of 9-millimeter caliber cartridges and 7 packs of amphetamine 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/25 11:43
A Taiwanese man, 31-year-old, identified by surname Chang, was detained by Manila Police officer for illegally possessing firearms and drugs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man was arrested in the capital of the Philippines on Aug.24 for illegally possessing a large amount of ammunition and drugs. 

The 31 year-old suspect , identified by his surname Chang, was detained by Manila Police officer while staying in a hotel inside the city's Chinatown, where they seized a total number of 20,000 9-millimeter caliber cartridges, and 7 packs containing an amphetamine and toxic materials, accounting NT$25.4 million (US$0.83 million). 

CNA reported Manila police chief Rolando Anduyan stating that Chang had been suspected and tracked for his alleged involvement in firearms trafficking. After observing Chang for two months, police eventually arrested him in the early hours of last Friday. 

The suspect might face a life sentence in the Philippines for possessing more than 50 grams of amphetamine, reports said. 
