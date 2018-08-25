Taiwan to expand police dog training

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Central Police University (中央警察大學) will expand their police dog training center to improve Taiwan's policing and to foster international exchange, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI, 內政部) said in a statement on Aug. 23.

The police dog training center will focus on both research and instruction of police officers.

The Central Police University established the "Police Dog Research Society" (警犬研究社) in 2006, as a means to improve the training of both instructors and dog handlers. At the time, the focus on training was on help to apprehend suspects, investigate scents, and to improve Taiwan's border security.

At present, the training center has four police dogs, four dog handlers and 20 students, according to MOI.

The training center will also foster greater exchange between Taiwan's police force and the world, and will be a means through which the latest dog training techniques will be transferred to Taiwan.

Taiwanese police dog trainers recently visited Vienna at the invitation of the Austrian police to observe how they train their police dogs and to inspect their facilities. The Taiwanese delegation audited training, parenting, and use of police dogs in practice.



Austrian and Taiwanese police in Austria. (Image courtesy of Taiwan Ministry of the Interior)

The MOI said the trip was well worth it, and the delegation gained valuable experience to help improve Taiwan's practices and approach to dog training.