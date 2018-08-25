  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/25 10:31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 002 010 000— 3 13 0
Tampa Bay 035 200 00x—10 12 0

Velazquez, Pomeranz (3), Kelly (8) and Swihart; Castillo, Beeks (2), Wood (8) and Perez. W_Beeks 3-1. L_Velazquez 7-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Philadelphia 100 000 100—2 10 1
Toronto 012 010 00x—4 6 0

Arrieta, Neris (7), Avilan (8), Garcia (8) and Ramos; Borucki, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and Martin. W_Borucki 3-3. L_Arrieta 9-9. Sv_Giles (17). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (7). Toronto, McKinney (2), Morales (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 010 000 001 0—2 4 0
Chicago 000 001 010 1—3 7 1
(10 innings)

Harvey, Reed (6), Hughes (8), Hernandez (9), Iglesias (10) and Barnhart; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Wilson (8), Strop (9), Chavez (10) and Contreras. W_Chavez 4-2. L_Iglesias 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (29). Chicago, Murphy (1), Bote (5).

___

Washington 000 000 000—0 4 0
New York 100 000 02x—3 8 0

Gonzalez, Glover (8), Collins (8) and Wieters; Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Vargas 4-8. L_Gonzalez 7-11. Sv_Gsellman (8). HRs_New York, Bruce (4).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 3 1
Miami 000 100 00x—1 3 0

Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Brach (8) and Flowers; Straily, Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 5-6. L_Foltynewicz 10-8. Sv_Conley (2).