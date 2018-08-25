Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|002
|010
|000—
|3
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|035
|200
|00x—10
|12
|0
Velazquez, Pomeranz (3), Kelly (8) and Swihart; Castillo, Beeks (2), Wood (8) and Perez. W_Beeks 3-1. L_Velazquez 7-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100—2
|10
|1
|Toronto
|012
|010
|00x—4
|6
|0
Arrieta, Neris (7), Avilan (8), Garcia (8) and Ramos; Borucki, Tepera (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and Martin. W_Borucki 3-3. L_Arrieta 9-9. Sv_Giles (17). HRs_Philadelphia, Kingery (7). Toronto, McKinney (2), Morales (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|001
|0—2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|010
|1—3
|7
|1
Harvey, Reed (6), Hughes (8), Hernandez (9), Iglesias (10) and Barnhart; Mills, R.Rosario (6), Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Wilson (8), Strop (9), Chavez (10) and Contreras. W_Chavez 4-2. L_Iglesias 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (29). Chicago, Murphy (1), Bote (5).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|02x—3
|8
|0
Gonzalez, Glover (8), Collins (8) and Wieters; Vargas, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9) and Plawecki. W_Vargas 4-8. L_Gonzalez 7-11. Sv_Gsellman (8). HRs_New York, Bruce (4).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|00x—1
|3
|0
Foltynewicz, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (7), Brach (8) and Flowers; Straily, Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8), Conley (9) and Realmuto. W_Straily 5-6. L_Foltynewicz 10-8. Sv_Conley (2).