JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hiroto Inoue has won the Asian Games marathon gold medal after a minor, late tangle with Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi as the pair sprinted together in the closing stages.

The Japanese runner crossed in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 22 seconds and held his arms out wide as he crossed the line less than a meter ahead of Elabassi, who was credited with the same time.

Dou Bujie of China was 26 seconds behind the leading pair to take bronze.

Inoue and Elabassi dueled for the lead over the last five kilometers Saturday morning in the Indonesian capital.

The pair entered the main stadium together and were shoulder-to-shoulder coming around the last curve of the athletics track. Elhassan attempted to surge inside Inoue's left shoulder in the inside lane with about 50 meters to go but collected the foot of his Japanese rival and lost his balance.

The race was held in hot, humid conditions despite the 6 a.m. start, and six of the 21 starters failed to finish the race.

At the 25-kilometer mark, Ser-od Bat-Ochir of Mongolia led in 1:24.11 but faded to finish fifth.

The win gave Japan the first gold medal of the athletics program. The track and field program kicks off Saturday, with competition in the decathlon during the day and the men's 100-meter heats on the night program.