TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The wild weather of the past few days is set to continue as the slow moving tropical depression whirls away from central and southern Taiwan, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Wu I-fan (吳依帆) told CNA on Aug. 24.

As the tropical depression moves away, the peripheral clouds will continue to cause rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, but the severity will be less than previously, Wu said.

The temperature for Taiwan will range between 30 and 33 degrees Celcius, with the eastern area expected to be hottest. The Central, southern and northern areas of Taiwan proper should expect rain and perhaps thunderstorms, according to the CWB.



Satellite cloud image at 9.40 a.m. on Aug. 24 (CWB image)

The CWB has issued an "extremely heavy rain warning" for Pingtung County, where rainfall is expected to exceed 200 millimeters within 24 hours, or 100 millimeters within three hours today.

A "heavy rain" warning has also been issued for Kaohsiung City, where rainfall is expected to exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or 40 millimeters within one hour today.

The tropical depression began to batter southern Taiwan with heavy rain on Aug. 23, leading to significant damage. At least 248 houses have been flooded in Tainan City, and over 1,000 residents have been evacuated. The deluge has also led to the death of one person, and injury to 11.

As calculated on Aug. 24, the wild weather has so far caused a total of NT$18.06 million (US$0.59 million) in damages to schools and the agriculture sector, reported CNA.