TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales homered for the fifth straight game, Billy McKinney hit a two-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Philadelphia 4-2 on Friday night, handing the slumping Phillies their fifth loss in six games.

Ryan Borucki (3-3) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings as Toronto won its fourth straight.

Scott Kingery hit a solo home run for the Phillies but was also thrown out at home plate trying to score from second on Roman Quinn's one-out single in the second. Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar got his seventh outfield assist.

Borucki gave up a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by catcher Wilson Ramos, then held the Phillies scoreless until Kingery's solo homer in the seventh. He left to a standing ovation and was replaced by Ryan Tepera, who got two outs.

Tyler Clippard pitched the eighth and former Phillies closer Ken Giles finished for his 17th save in 17 opportunities, striking out Rhys Hoskins looking to strand runners at first and second.

Morales connected off Jake Arrieta (9-9) in the second, matching Jose Bautista (2014) for the Blue Jays' second-longest streak of games with a home run. Jose Cruz Jr. connected in a team-record six straight in 2001.

McKinney homered for the second time in three games with a two-run drive to left in the third. A boy in the front row of the outfield seats caught the ball, then lifted his arms in celebration and exchanged a high five with a nearby fan.

Blue Jays infielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was activated off the disabled list after missing 23 games because of a sprained left ankle. Gurriel entered with an 11-game streak of multihit games, the longest in the majors since Tony Perez did it in 1973.

Manager John Gibbons started Gurriel in the leadoff spot to maximize his number of at bats. Gurriel grounded out in the first and struck out in the third before grounding an RBI single through the left side in the fifth. In his final shot at adding to his streak, Gurriel struck out against reliever Hector Neris in the seventh.

Arrieta allowed four runs and six hits in six-plus innings, his third straight losing decision.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Ramos returned to the lineup after missing three games because of a sore left wrist.

Blue Jays: To make room for Gurriel Jr., Toronto optioned INF Richard Urena to Triple-A. ... Gibbons said he told veteran OF Curtis Granderson and told him to expect reduced playing time as the Blue Jays focus on their younger players.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Nick Pivetta (7-10, 4.66) faces Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.52) on Saturday afternoon. Pivetta is from Victoria, British Columbia, on Canada's West Coast. He is making his first career start north of the border. Sanchez will be activated off the 60-day DL to face the Phillies. He's been out since June 21 after injuring his right index finger when it got caught inside a falling suitcase.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports