BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/25 08:46
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Belgrano 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Santa Fe 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
San Martin 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Aldosivi 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Banfield 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Gimnasia 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Lanus 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Tigre 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Defensa y Justicia 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Atletico Tucuman 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Colon 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
River Plate 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
Independiente 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
San Martin de T. 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Argentinos Jrs 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Newell's 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Patronato Parana 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
Talleres 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Friday, Aug. 24

Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1

Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday, Aug. 25

Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon 0015 GMT

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia 0015 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Talleres 1830 GMT

Tigre vs. San Martin 2045 GMT

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 26

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield 1400 GMT

Lanus vs. Aldosivi 1830 GMT

Rosario Central vs. San Martin de T. 2045 GMT

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Monday, Aug. 27

Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT