BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|Rosario Central
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Belgrano
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Santa Fe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|San Martin
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Godoy Cruz
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Estudiantes
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Aldosivi
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Velez Sarsfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Banfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gimnasia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Boca Juniors
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|San Lorenzo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Lanus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Tigre
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|2
|Defensa y Justicia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Atletico Tucuman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Colon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|River Plate
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Independiente
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|San Martin de T.
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Huracan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Newell's
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Patronato Parana
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Talleres
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Friday, Aug. 24
Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1
Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3
|Saturday, Aug. 25
Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon 0015 GMT
Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia 0015 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Talleres 1830 GMT
Tigre vs. San Martin 2045 GMT
River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 26
Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield 1400 GMT
Lanus vs. Aldosivi 1830 GMT
Rosario Central vs. San Martin de T. 2045 GMT
Huracan vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 27
Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 28
Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo 0000 GMT