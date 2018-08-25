  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/25 08:46
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Matches

Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1

Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3

Saturday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia

Gimnasia vs. Talleres

Tigre vs. San Martin

River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs

Sunday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield

Lanus vs. Aldosivi

Rosario Central vs. San Martin de Tucuman

Huracan vs. Boca Juniors

Monday's Match

Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's

Tuesday's Match

Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo