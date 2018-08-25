BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Matches
Belgrano 2, Estudiantes 1
Patronato Parana 0, Racing Club 3
|Saturday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman vs. Colon
Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia
Gimnasia vs. Talleres
Tigre vs. San Martin
River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs
|Sunday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield
Lanus vs. Aldosivi
Rosario Central vs. San Martin de Tucuman
Huracan vs. Boca Juniors
|Monday's Match
Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's
|Tuesday's Match
Santa Fe vs. San Lorenzo