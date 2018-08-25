BC-GLF--Northern Trust Scores,0633
PGA Tour-Northern Trust Scores
PARAMUS, New Jersey (AP) — Scores Friday at the Northern Trust Championship, a PGA Tour event at the 7,385-yard, par-71 Ridgewood Country Club.
|Second Round
|Jamie Lovemark
|66-66—132
|Brooks Koepka
|67-65—132
|Adam Scott
|69-64—133
|Dustin Johnson
|67-67—134
|Bryson DeChambeau
|68-66—134
|Sean O'Hair
|66-69—135
|Kevin Tway
|66-69—135
|Tommy Fleetwood
|67-68—135
|Ryan Palmer
|68-67—135
|Jhonattan Vegas
|67-68—135
|Peter Uihlein
|68-68—136
|Adam Hadwin
|71-65—136
|Phil Mickelson
|68-68—136
|Tony Finau
|69-67—136
|Patrick Cantlay
|69-67—136
|Justin Thomas
|69-67—136
|Chez Reavie
|71-66—137
|Jason Day
|71-66—137
|Harold Varner III
|69-68—137
|Louis Oosthuizen
|71-66—137
|Cameron Smith
|69-68—137
|Webb Simpson
|71-66—137
|Nick Watney
|69-68—137
|Kevin Streelman
|69-69—138
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|67-71—138
|Beau Hossler
|67-71—138
|Kevin Kisner
|69-69—138
|Billy Horschel
|69-69—138
|Bubba Watson
|71-67—138
|Sam Saunders
|68-70—138
|Aaron Wise
|70-68—138
|Sam Ryder
|69-69—138
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-70—139
|Scott Stallings
|70-69—139
|Brian Stuard
|68-71—139
|Scott Piercy
|67-72—139
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-70—139
|Brian Gay
|71-68—139
|Keegan Bradley
|70-69—139
|Andrew Putnam
|67-72—139
|Luke List
|70-69—139
|Daniel Berger
|69-70—139
|Charley Hoffman
|69-70—139
|Whee Kim
|72-68—140
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|71-69—140
|Jordan Spieth
|70-70—140
|Patrick Reed
|69-71—140
|Patton Kizzire
|70-70—140
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67-73—140
|Jason Kokrak
|71-69—140
|Zach Johnson
|72-68—140
|Gary Woodland
|72-68—140
|Paul Casey
|67-73—140
|Danny Lee
|67-73—140
|Ryan Armour
|69-72—141
|Brian Harman
|72-69—141
|Chesson Hadley
|72-69—141
|Pat Perez
|73-68—141
|Sung Kang
|69-72—141
|Matt Kuchar
|72-69—141
|Jimmy Walker
|69-72—141
|Si Woo Kim
|69-72—141
|J.J. Spaun
|70-71—141
|Kyle Stanley
|71-70—141
|Alex Cejka
|67-74—141
|Bronson Burgoon
|68-73—141
|Chris Kirk
|70-72—142
|Byeong Hun An
|71-71—142
|Austin Cook
|68-74—142
|Andrew Landry
|73-69—142
|Trey Mullinax
|68-74—142
|Anirban Lahiri
|71-71—142
|Brandon Harkins
|73-69—142
|C.T. Pan
|70-72—142
|Ian Poulter
|69-73—142
|Tiger Woods
|71-71—142
|Marc Leishman
|73-69—142
|Kevin Na
|67-75—142
|Martin Laird
|70-72—142
|Seamus Power
|71-71—142
|James Hahn
|75-68—143
|Branden Grace
|70-73—143
|Abraham Ancer
|71-72—143
|Charl Schwartzel
|74-69—143
|John Huh
|71-72—143
|Nick Taylor
|72-71—143
|Michael Kim
|72-71—143
|Xander Schauffele
|73-70—143
|Jason Dufner
|72-71—143
|J.B. Holmes
|72-72—144
|Ryan Moore
|69-75—144
|Alex Noren
|72-72—144
|Ollie Schniederjans
|71-73—144
|Francesco Molinari
|72-72—144
|Russell Henley
|71-73—144
|Vaughn Taylor
|66-78—144
|Russell Knox
|73-72—145
|Scott Brown
|76-69—145
|Joel Dahmen
|72-73—145
|Harris English
|75-70—145
|Tom Hoge
|74-72—146
|Stewart Cink
|78-68—146
|Justin Rose
|72-74—146
|Rory Sabbatini
|71-75—146
|Charles Howell III
|74-72—146
|Brice Garnett
|75-72—147
|Kelly Kraft
|73-74—147
|Brendan Steele
|72-75—147
|Jon Rahm
|75-73—148
|Ryan Blaum
|72-76—148
|Kevin Chappell
|71-77—148
|Tyler Duncan
|74-75—149
|Satoshi Kodaira
|73-76—149
|Richy Werenski
|75-74—149
|Troy Merritt
|75-75—150
|J.T. Poston
|75-75—150
|Keith Mitchell
|75-76—151
|William McGirt
|76-75—151