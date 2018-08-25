BC-GLF--Northern Trust Scores

  1. Home
2018/08/25 07:09
PARAMUS, New Jersey (AP) — Scores Friday at the Northern Trust Championship, a PGA Tour event at the 7,385-yard, par-71 Ridgewood Country Club.
Second Round
Jamie Lovemark 66-66—132
Brooks Koepka 67-65—132
Adam Scott 69-64—133
Dustin Johnson 67-67—134
Bryson DeChambeau 68-66—134
Sean O'Hair 66-69—135
Kevin Tway 66-69—135
Tommy Fleetwood 67-68—135
Ryan Palmer 68-67—135
Jhonattan Vegas 67-68—135
Peter Uihlein 68-68—136
Adam Hadwin 71-65—136
Phil Mickelson 68-68—136
Tony Finau 69-67—136
Patrick Cantlay 69-67—136
Justin Thomas 69-67—136
Chez Reavie 71-66—137
Jason Day 71-66—137
Harold Varner III 69-68—137
Louis Oosthuizen 71-66—137
Cameron Smith 69-68—137
Webb Simpson 71-66—137
Nick Watney 69-68—137
Kevin Streelman 69-69—138
Rafa Cabrera Bello 67-71—138
Beau Hossler 67-71—138
Kevin Kisner 69-69—138
Billy Horschel 69-69—138
Bubba Watson 71-67—138
Sam Saunders 68-70—138
Aaron Wise 70-68—138
Sam Ryder 69-69—138
Tyrrell Hatton 69-70—139
Scott Stallings 70-69—139
Brian Stuard 68-71—139
Scott Piercy 67-72—139
Emiliano Grillo 69-70—139
Brian Gay 71-68—139
Keegan Bradley 70-69—139
Andrew Putnam 67-72—139
Luke List 70-69—139
Daniel Berger 69-70—139
Charley Hoffman 69-70—139
Whee Kim 72-68—140
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-69—140
Jordan Spieth 70-70—140
Patrick Reed 69-71—140
Patton Kizzire 70-70—140
Hideki Matsuyama 67-73—140
Jason Kokrak 71-69—140
Zach Johnson 72-68—140
Gary Woodland 72-68—140
Paul Casey 67-73—140
Danny Lee 67-73—140
Ryan Armour 69-72—141
Brian Harman 72-69—141
Chesson Hadley 72-69—141
Pat Perez 73-68—141
Sung Kang 69-72—141
Matt Kuchar 72-69—141
Jimmy Walker 69-72—141
Si Woo Kim 69-72—141
J.J. Spaun 70-71—141
Kyle Stanley 71-70—141
Alex Cejka 67-74—141
Bronson Burgoon 68-73—141
Chris Kirk 70-72—142
Byeong Hun An 71-71—142
Austin Cook 68-74—142
Andrew Landry 73-69—142
Trey Mullinax 68-74—142
Anirban Lahiri 71-71—142
Brandon Harkins 73-69—142
C.T. Pan 70-72—142
Ian Poulter 69-73—142
Tiger Woods 71-71—142
Marc Leishman 73-69—142
Kevin Na 67-75—142
Martin Laird 70-72—142
Seamus Power 71-71—142
Failed to make the cut
James Hahn 75-68—143
Branden Grace 70-73—143
Abraham Ancer 71-72—143
Charl Schwartzel 74-69—143
John Huh 71-72—143
Nick Taylor 72-71—143
Michael Kim 72-71—143
Xander Schauffele 73-70—143
Jason Dufner 72-71—143
J.B. Holmes 72-72—144
Ryan Moore 69-75—144
Alex Noren 72-72—144
Ollie Schniederjans 71-73—144
Francesco Molinari 72-72—144
Russell Henley 71-73—144
Vaughn Taylor 66-78—144
Russell Knox 73-72—145
Scott Brown 76-69—145
Joel Dahmen 72-73—145
Harris English 75-70—145
Tom Hoge 74-72—146
Stewart Cink 78-68—146
Justin Rose 72-74—146
Rory Sabbatini 71-75—146
Charles Howell III 74-72—146
Brice Garnett 75-72—147
Kelly Kraft 73-74—147
Brendan Steele 72-75—147
Jon Rahm 75-73—148
Ryan Blaum 72-76—148
Kevin Chappell 71-77—148
Tyler Duncan 74-75—149
Satoshi Kodaira 73-76—149
Richy Werenski 75-74—149
Troy Merritt 75-75—150
J.T. Poston 75-75—150
Keith Mitchell 75-76—151
William McGirt 76-75—151