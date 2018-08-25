BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea vs. Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Leeds vs. Preston
QPR vs. Bristol Rovers
Brighton vs. Southampton
AFC Wimbledon vs. West Ham
Burton Albion vs. Aston Villa
Newport County vs. Oxford United
Blackburn vs. Lincoln City
Walsall vs. Macclesfield Town
Cardiff vs. Norwich
Brentford vs. Cheltenham
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wolverhampton
Fulham vs. Exeter
Wycombe vs. Forest Green Rovers
Doncaster vs. Blackpool
Leicester vs. Fleetwood Town
Hull vs. Derby
Middlesbrough vs. Rochdale
West Brom vs. Mansfield Town
Stoke vs. Huddersfield
|Saturday's Matches
Wolverhampton vs. Man City
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Bournemouth vs. Everton
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff
Southampton vs. Leicester
Liverpool vs. Brighton
|Sunday's Matches
Watford vs. Crystal Palace
Fulham vs. Burnley
Newcastle vs. Chelsea
|Monday's Match
Man United vs. Tottenham
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 2, Leeds 2
Rotherham 2, Hull 3
Derby 2, Ipswich 0
QPR 0, Bristol City 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Reading 2
Aston Villa 2, Brentford 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Millwall 1
Norwich 2, Preston 0
Bolton 1, Birmingham 0
Stoke 0, Wigan 3
|Friday's Match
Middlesbrough 1, West Brom 0
|Saturday's Matches
Bolton vs. Sheffield United
Swansea vs. Bristol City
Stoke vs. Hull
QPR vs. Wigan
Norwich vs. Leeds
Derby vs. Preston
Blackburn vs. Brentford
Aston Villa vs. Reading
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich
Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham
|Sunday's Match
Rotherham vs. Millwall
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 2, Coventry 0
Plymouth 1, Wycombe 1
Charlton 0, Peterborough 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Walsall 3
Luton Town 2, Southend 0
Rochdale 0, Barnsley 4
Bradford 1, Burton Albion 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Portsmouth 2
Doncaster 0, Shrewsbury 0
Oxford United 2, Accrington Stanley 3
|Wednesday's Matches
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 4
Scunthorpe 0, Fleetwood Town 5
|Saturday's Matches
Plymouth vs. Peterborough
Luton Town vs. Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers vs. Southend
Bradford vs. Wycombe
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley
Rochdale vs. Walsall
Gillingham vs. Coventry
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion
Doncaster vs. Portsmouth
Scunthorpe vs. Barnsley
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland
|Tuesday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0
Macclesfield Town 1, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 3, Notts County 2
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Grimsby Town 1
Forest Green Rovers 0, Stevenage 0
Colchester 6, Crewe 0
Carlisle 2, Port Vale 1
Lincoln City 2, Bury 1
Yeovil 0, Oldham 0
Crawley Town 2, Swindon 2
Morecambe 1, Northampton 0
Cambridge United 0, Exeter 2
|Saturday's Matches
Crawley Town vs. Bury
Lincoln City vs. Notts County
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Exeter
Carlisle vs. Crewe
Tranmere Rovers vs. Port Vale
Morecambe vs. Oldham
Colchester vs. Northampton
Yeovil vs. Stevenage
Newport County vs. Grimsby Town
Macclesfield Town vs. Mansfield Town
Forest Green Rovers vs. Swindon
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham