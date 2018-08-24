WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

Tributes are pouring in for Arizona Sen. John McCain, with word that he's stopped medical treatment for brain cancer.

Says his wife, Cindy, in a tweet: "I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey calls McCain "an American hero" who always put his country before himself and whose life has been guided by a "spirit of service and civility" that is a model for Americans regardless of political affiliation.

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the McCain family is "in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour."

___

11:20 a.m.

Sen. John McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer.

In a statement, McCain's family says McCain has surpassed expectations for his survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict." The family adds: "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

The 81-year-old McCain is in his sixth term representing Arizona, He has been away from the Capitol since December.

Family members say they are immensely grateful for the support and kindness shown by McCain's caregivers and for the outpouring of concern and affection by thousands of people.