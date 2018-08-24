WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are asking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to provide the panel with a translator's notes and other materials related to President Donald Trump's private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

The senators want cable traffic, memos, notes and policy directives related to the July summit when Trump and Putin met for more than two hours with only translators present.

In a letter sent Friday, Democrats Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire say the situation requires "urgent congressional oversight."

Trump drew heavy criticism for his public remarks at the summit, where he denied U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Democrats immediately called for testimony from Trump's translator, but Republicans shot down the idea.