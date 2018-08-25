Taipei, Aug. 24 (CNA) At least one person has died and 11 people have been injured by torrential rain that battered southern Taiwan Thursday and Friday and flooded 1,105 locations, according to tallies by the Central Emergency Operation Center late Friday.

The Central Weather Bureau raised its estimate of total rainfall to 1,100 millimeters for Tainan, Kaohsiung and other hard-hit areas, where a total of 5,678 people were evacuated to safe places.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, 802 locations were still flooded and estimates of agricultural losses had risen to NT$53.48 million (US$1.74 million), the center reported.

The Ministry of Education gave an estimated NT$18.06 million in damage to 157 schools around the country caused by the heavy rain.

The inclement weather also caused disruptions in air and land traffic, as 48 domestic flights were canceled and 21 were delayed, and six international flights were also delayed, according to the center.