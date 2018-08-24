  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/24 22:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 90 39 .698
New York 79 47 .627
Tampa Bay 67 61 .523 22½
Toronto 58 69 .457 31
Baltimore 37 90 .291 52
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 73 54 .575
Minnesota 61 66 .480 12
Detroit 53 75 .414 20½
Chicago 48 79 .378 25
Kansas City 38 90 .297 35½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 77 50 .606
Oakland 76 52 .594
Seattle 72 56 .563
Los Angeles 63 65 .492 14½
Texas 57 72 .442 21

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 0

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 14-6) at Baltimore (Ramirez 1-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Perez 2-5) at San Francisco (Suarez 4-9), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 15-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Detroit (Carpenter 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 9-6) at Minnesota (Gonsalves 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 16-6) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 7-3) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.