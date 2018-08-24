WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--FIFA-PALESTINIANS-MESSI

FIFA bans the head of the Palestinian Football Association from attending soccer games for a year for inciting hatred and violence toward Lionel Messi. Jibril Rajoub, also a prominent Palestinian political figure, called on Arab soccer fans to burn Messi posters and shirts because of a World Cup warmup game Argentina planned to play in Jerusalem. SENT: 107 words. Will be updated. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--TOTTENHAM-LLORIS CHARGED

LONDON — France's World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drunken driving in London. SENT: 100 words, photo.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — The 56th Bundesliga season gets underway with Bayern Munich starting its title defense against visiting Hoffenheim. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Three teams which lost their opener will try to rebound at home in the second round of the Spanish league. Getafe hosts Eibar, Leganes faces Real Sociedad and Alaves plays against Real Betis. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT.

TENNIS:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WILLIAMS CATSUIT

PARIS — The French Open has said "Non!" to Serena Williams' skin-tight black catsuit. French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli says Williams won't be allowed to wear it at Roland Garros anymore because the tournament is introducing a dress code for players. SENT: 153 words, photo.

FORMULA ONE:

CAR--F1-BELGIAN GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel sets the fastest time in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Formula One returns after its summer break. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was third quickest. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated.

ASIAN GAMES:

BC-ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Rikako Ikee has won the 50-meter freestyle title to secure a record-equaling eighth medal at a single Asian Games. The 18-year-old Japanese swimmer equals the medal total mark set in 1982 by North Korean shooter So Gin Man. By John Pye. SENT: 676 words, photos.

With:

BC-ASIAN GAMES-TAIWAN'S QUANDRY

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Imagine if the United States could not compete under its real name at the Olympics. Or Japan, or Spain or India. That's the reality for Taiwan. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 678 words, photos.

— BC-ASIAN GAMES DOPING — First doping case of Asian Games is registered against a wrestler from Turkmenistan. SENT: 123 words.

RUGBY UNION:

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An All Blacks win in the second Bledisloe Cup test against Australia will extend their hold on the trophy to 16 years and may shorten the tenure of under-pressure Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. SENT: 718 words, photos.

Other stories:

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-ROOT — England captain Joe Root to play for Sydney Thunder in Australia's Twenty20 Big Bash League. SENT: 107 words.

