SHAVERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A grand jury report on sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania has proved to be especially difficult reading for a church where five of the accused priests served as pastor.

For parishioners of St. Therese's Church outside Wilkes-Barre (WILKS' behr-ee), the report dredged up painful memories of broken trust and provoked disgust at church leaders who kept abusive priests on the job. St. Therese's lost a pastor over sexual misconduct as recently as 2006.

Church members say they separate their faith from the evil acts of supposedly holy men.

The grand jury found that some 300 predator priests sexually abused more than 1,000 children since the 1940s, abetted by bishops and other high-ranking church officials who orchestrated a cover-up to avoid public scandal and financial liability.