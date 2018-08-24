Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;23;A shower or t-storm;26;23;SW;17;91%;93%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;33;Sunny and very warm;43;32;NW;14;46%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;38;21;Sunny, breezy, warm;37;21;W;27;39%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;SE;11;48%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;18;11;Showers and t-storms;17;10;WNW;22;77%;77%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;17;12;E;5;74%;88%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;NE;12;18%;8%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;25;9;Brief p.m. showers;16;7;WSW;16;67%;81%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;7;Sunny and cooler;18;5;SSE;18;48%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;SSE;11;49%;6%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;11;A shower in the a.m.;15;10;SW;28;63%;59%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;29;WNW;25;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;23;High clouds;34;23;SSW;11;56%;41%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;20;Cloudy;27;20;W;15;63%;42%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;13;69%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A thunderstorm;26;20;E;23;69%;66%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny, warm;31;22;S;8;60%;66%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;17;SSE;5;45%;38%;6

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;25;13;Partly sunny;20;10;W;16;43%;10%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;8;Clouds and sun;19;10;SE;13;64%;40%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;15;Sun and clouds, nice;30;16;N;7;32%;24%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;Rain and drizzle;22;12;NW;23;69%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Not as warm;18;10;A shower or t-storm;17;8;NW;15;69%;57%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;18;Plenty of sunshine;31;18;ESE;7;48%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A t-storm or two;28;16;NW;14;66%;84%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Sunny;13;6;WNW;13;54%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;A few showers;27;18;NNW;9;49%;78%;5

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;30;24;Spotty showers;29;24;SW;12;73%;84%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;38;25;NNE;16;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;9;Cooler, p.m. rain;15;7;W;39;76%;92%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;Some sun, a t-storm;27;19;SSE;7;60%;80%;14

Chennai, India;Cloudy;34;28;High clouds;35;27;SSW;9;63%;30%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning rain, cooler;21;20;Warmer with some sun;29;23;SSW;14;74%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;30;26;A morning shower;29;25;SW;15;77%;70%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;19;12;Spotty showers;17;11;W;18;64%;79%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A shower or t-storm;30;27;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;WNW;14;77%;39%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;38;26;Sunshine;37;26;SSE;13;52%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;A shower in places;30;20;SE;17;73%;49%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;33;27;Variable cloudiness;34;27;SE;12;71%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;17;A p.m. t-storm;32;17;SW;11;27%;58%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSE;15;76%;72%;4

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;35;21;Partly sunny;30;21;E;8;63%;10%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;14;7;Partly sunny;16;11;SSW;15;67%;68%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;33;17;Sunny and nice;32;16;NE;12;20%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;WSW;8;63%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;35;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;NNE;6;78%;84%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;ENE;12;43%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;8;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;23;17;Spotty showers;19;13;SW;20;76%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;17;79%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;Partly sunny, humid;34;26;WSW;11;73%;55%;8

Honolulu, United States;Hurricane;28;24;Tropical storm;29;25;ENE;56;84%;93%;2

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;31;23;Cloudy;28;22;W;14;69%;40%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;34;23;A strong t-storm;34;22;NE;11;70%;80%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunshine;30;22;NE;13;61%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;11;56%;31%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;38;30;Sunny and very warm;37;30;NNE;16;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;N;18;47%;10%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;14;Sunny and not as hot;34;15;NNW;8;10%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;30;25;Cloudy with a shower;29;26;WSW;23;68%;53%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;Heavy thunderstorms;26;20;SSE;7;87%;91%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;37;27;Mostly cloudy;38;27;S;21;41%;14%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;29;12;Partly sunny;29;14;SE;10;37%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;19;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;WSW;12;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;27;SSE;12;78%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;24;A stray shower;35;23;SSE;9;67%;49%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;-3;Partly sunny;14;0;E;12;42%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;28;24;A shower or t-storm;27;23;SSW;16;83%;80%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;14;Clearing;18;15;S;9;77%;9%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;NNW;19;50%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;19;9;Partly sunny;18;10;W;16;57%;30%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;20;Low clouds, then sun;28;20;S;10;59%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;SW;13;74%;39%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Partly sunny, warm;34;16;NNE;7;33%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;28;High clouds;32;28;WNW;13;65%;54%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;Partly sunny;34;25;S;6;63%;31%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers around;29;25;SW;16;81%;79%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Abundant sunshine;17;4;Plenty of sun;18;5;SW;7;59%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;8;45%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;E;15;76%;83%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;26;15;Thunderstorms;25;16;S;14;69%;78%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;Rather cloudy;28;24;S;16;70%;67%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;12;8;Partly sunny, cool;11;5;WSW;20;56%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;28;17;Becoming cloudy;28;19;S;5;54%;63%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny, nice and warm;25;12;S;10;48%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;29;25;Spotty showers;29;25;SW;20;83%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;23;12;A morning shower;22;13;E;11;66%;63%;6

New York, United States;Nice with sunshine;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;S;13;50%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;WNW;13;47%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Turning cloudy;25;13;ESE;13;61%;56%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;32;26;Turning sunny;33;25;SSW;19;63%;37%;9

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;18;7;A bit of rain;18;8;SE;8;57%;73%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;15;An afternoon shower;27;18;SSE;14;63%;92%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;ESE;16;77%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;12;81%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine and nice;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;12;67%;63%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, cooler;20;12;Spotty showers;19;7;NNW;11;48%;60%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;8;Plenty of sun;20;9;SE;12;60%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;WSW;14;72%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;22;A little p.m. rain;30;22;SE;24;86%;84%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;NE;9;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;26;14;A passing shower;20;12;WSW;12;45%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;28;21;Nice with some sun;26;18;SSW;10;71%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;25;10;Turning cloudy;25;10;SE;15;37%;31%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;30;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;18;SSW;12;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;29;23;A couple of showers;28;23;SE;16;69%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;12;6;Clouds and sun;11;7;SE;8;66%;40%;3

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;28;17;Spotty showers;21;14;SSW;7;72%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;21;Periods of sun;29;20;SW;10;59%;84%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;44;26;Sunshine and warm;43;27;NNE;13;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;32;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;S;15;62%;66%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Showers around;23;14;SW;16;68%;95%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;19;13;Clouds, then sun;19;13;SW;15;72%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;10;75%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;21;68%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;ENE;8;88%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;30;19;Some sun, pleasant;27;15;NNE;13;25%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, but cool;15;3;Plenty of sun;20;8;ENE;5;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;10;75%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;NNW;11;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;21;13;Some sun returning;20;14;ENE;9;75%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, rain ending;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;W;9;66%;25%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;26;Showers around;29;26;ENE;20;84%;89%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;8;69%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;27;13;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;SSE;7;62%;64%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;21;67%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers;24;11;Partly sunny;19;11;SSW;15;61%;35%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;18;12;Brief showers;18;12;N;17;76%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Downpours;31;27;A morning t-storm;34;25;SSE;10;73%;85%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;27;16;Spotty showers;20;13;SW;13;79%;68%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;32;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;NNW;13;25%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;11;47%;37%;7

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;36;22;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;SSE;11;21%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;32;27;Mostly sunny;31;26;NW;14;56%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;38;22;Sun and some clouds;34;21;ESE;8;45%;70%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing and windy;31;27;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSE;24;65%;27%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;26;21;Spotty showers;25;22;SSW;21;73%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Sunny and delightful;31;24;ENE;12;59%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;W;20;52%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;26;13;A t-storm, cooler;17;7;NNW;11;73%;60%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;20;12;Rain and drizzle;18;13;SE;8;74%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;30;17;Cooler with rain;19;13;NW;16;75%;86%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this afternoon;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;WSW;8;86%;84%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with some sun;27;16;Thunderstorms;21;13;NNW;7;89%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;31;17;A t-storm, cooler;21;13;WNW;10;84%;80%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;11;8;Mostly sunny;13;7;SSE;21;66%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;26;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SW;13;79%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NE;6;36%;5%;8

