Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 24, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;82;74;A shower or t-storm;79;73;SW;11;91%;93%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;102;92;Sunny and very warm;109;90;NW;9;46%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;100;70;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;70;W;16;39%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;81;66;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;SE;7;48%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;64;52;Showers and t-storms;62;50;WNW;14;77%;77%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;62;51;A shower in the p.m.;62;53;E;3;74%;88%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;98;68;Sunny and pleasant;94;67;NE;7;18%;8%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;77;49;Brief p.m. showers;60;45;WSW;10;67%;81%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;79;45;Sunny and cooler;64;41;SSE;11;48%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;72;SSE;7;49%;6%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;51;A shower in the a.m.;59;51;SW;17;63%;59%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;84;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;84;WNW;15;17%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;74;High clouds;93;73;SSW;7;56%;41%;6

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;81;68;Cloudy;81;68;W;10;63%;42%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;90;76;WSW;8;69%;72%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A thunderstorm;79;67;E;14;69%;66%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;68;Partly sunny, warm;88;72;S;5;60%;66%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;Mostly sunny;89;63;SSE;3;45%;38%;6

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;76;55;Partly sunny;68;50;W;10;43%;10%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;47;Clouds and sun;66;49;SE;8;64%;40%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;58;Sun and clouds, nice;86;61;N;4;32%;24%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;86;62;Rain and drizzle;71;54;NW;14;69%;84%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Not as warm;65;49;A shower or t-storm;62;47;NW;9;69%;57%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;87;64;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;ESE;4;48%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;89;64;A t-storm or two;82;60;NW;9;66%;84%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;55;40;Sunny;55;43;WNW;8;54%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;65;A few showers;81;64;NNW;6;49%;78%;5

Busan, South Korea;Windy this morning;86;75;Spotty showers;85;76;SW;7;73%;84%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NNE;10;35%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;48;Cooler, p.m. rain;59;45;W;24;76%;92%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;Some sun, a t-storm;81;67;SSE;4;60%;80%;14

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;82;High clouds;95;81;SSW;6;63%;30%;6

Chicago, United States;Morning rain, cooler;71;67;Warmer with some sun;84;73;SSW;9;74%;44%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;87;78;A morning shower;84;78;SW;10;77%;70%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;67;53;Spotty showers;62;52;W;11;64%;79%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A shower or t-storm;85;80;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;WNW;9;77%;39%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;100;79;Sunshine;98;79;SSE;8;52%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;86;69;A shower in places;86;67;SE;10;73%;49%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;91;81;Variable cloudiness;93;80;SE;7;71%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;89;62;A p.m. t-storm;89;62;SW;7;27%;58%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSE;9;76%;72%;4

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;96;69;Partly sunny;87;70;E;5;63%;10%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;57;44;Partly sunny;61;52;SSW;9;67%;68%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;91;62;Sunny and nice;89;60;NE;7;20%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;85;71;Partly sunny;87;72;WSW;5;63%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;95;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;NNE;4;78%;84%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;80;53;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;ENE;7;43%;3%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;5;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;74;62;Spotty showers;66;56;SW;12;76%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;76;A t-storm or two;91;77;SW;11;79%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;WSW;7;73%;55%;8

Honolulu, United States;Hurricane;83;76;Tropical storm;84;76;ENE;35;84%;93%;2

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;88;73;Cloudy;83;72;W;9;69%;40%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;93;74;A strong t-storm;94;72;NE;7;70%;80%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;88;74;Sunshine;86;72;NE;8;61%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;76;Mostly sunny;93;76;E;7;56%;31%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;100;86;Sunny and very warm;99;86;NNE;10;52%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;N;11;47%;10%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;58;Sunny and not as hot;94;59;NNW;5;10%;1%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;86;78;Cloudy with a shower;84;79;WSW;14;68%;53%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;82;67;Heavy thunderstorms;78;68;SSE;5;87%;91%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;99;81;Mostly cloudy;100;81;S;13;41%;14%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;84;54;Partly sunny;84;57;SE;6;37%;0%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;12;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;71;Mostly cloudy;88;72;WSW;7;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;80;SSE;7;78%;84%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;75;A stray shower;95;74;SSE;6;67%;49%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;27;Partly sunny;56;32;E;7;42%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;82;74;A shower or t-storm;81;73;SSW;10;83%;80%;12

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;64;58;Clearing;65;58;S;6;77%;9%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;90;64;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;NNW;12;50%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;67;47;Partly sunny;64;50;W;10;57%;30%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;83;68;Low clouds, then sun;82;68;S;6;59%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;SW;8;74%;39%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;96;64;Partly sunny, warm;93;61;NNE;4;33%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;82;High clouds;89;82;WNW;8;65%;54%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;92;77;Partly sunny;93;77;S;4;63%;31%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;86;78;Showers around;85;78;SW;10;81%;79%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Abundant sunshine;63;39;Plenty of sun;64;41;SW;5;59%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;NNE;5;45%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;88;80;A morning shower;87;80;E;9;76%;83%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;79;59;Thunderstorms;77;60;S;9;69%;78%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;75;Rather cloudy;83;75;S;10;70%;67%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with rain;53;46;Partly sunny, cool;52;41;WSW;12;56%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;83;63;Becoming cloudy;83;67;S;3;54%;63%;6

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Sunny, nice and warm;78;54;S;6;48%;0%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;84;77;Spotty showers;84;77;SW;13;83%;88%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;74;54;A morning shower;72;56;E;7;66%;63%;6

New York, United States;Nice with sunshine;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;S;8;50%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;72;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;WNW;8;47%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;72;54;Turning cloudy;77;56;ESE;8;61%;56%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;90;79;Turning sunny;91;78;SSW;12;63%;37%;9

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;65;44;A bit of rain;64;46;SE;5;57%;73%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;60;An afternoon shower;81;64;SSE;9;63%;92%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;78;Mostly sunny, nice;83;78;ESE;10;77%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;7;81%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunshine and nice;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;ENE;7;67%;63%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, cooler;67;53;Spotty showers;66;45;NNW;7;48%;60%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;47;Plenty of sun;68;48;SE;7;60%;2%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;WSW;9;72%;63%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;85;72;A little p.m. rain;86;72;SE;15;86%;84%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;NE;5;51%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;79;57;A passing shower;68;54;WSW;7;45%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain, cloudy;82;69;Nice with some sun;79;64;SSW;6;71%;4%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;77;50;Turning cloudy;77;50;SE;9;37%;31%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;86;67;Sunny and beautiful;82;65;SSW;8;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;83;73;A couple of showers;82;73;SE;10;69%;70%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;53;43;Clouds and sun;52;45;SE;5;66%;40%;3

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;83;62;Spotty showers;70;57;SSW;4;72%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;71;Periods of sun;85;68;SW;6;59%;84%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;79;Sunshine and warm;110;80;NNE;8;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;S;9;62%;66%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Showers around;73;57;SW;10;68%;95%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;65;56;Clouds, then sun;66;56;SW;9;72%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;Showers and t-storms;78;66;ENE;6;75%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower in spots;88;78;E;13;68%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;ENE;5;88%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;85;66;Some sun, pleasant;81;59;NNE;8;25%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, but cool;58;37;Plenty of sun;68;47;ENE;3;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;6;75%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;55;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;NNW;7;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;69;56;Some sun returning;67;57;ENE;5;75%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, rain ending;82;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;W;5;66%;25%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;90;79;Showers around;84;79;ENE;12;84%;89%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;79;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SSE;5;69%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;81;56;A p.m. t-storm;84;59;SSE;5;62%;64%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;A stray shower;86;77;E;13;67%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers;76;52;Partly sunny;65;51;SSW;9;61%;35%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;65;53;Brief showers;65;53;N;10;76%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Downpours;88;80;A morning t-storm;93;77;SSE;6;73%;85%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;80;60;Spotty showers;68;55;SW;8;79%;68%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;90;64;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;NNW;8;25%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;85;64;Partly sunny;86;65;ENE;7;47%;37%;7

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;97;72;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;SSE;7;21%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;80;Mostly sunny;89;79;NW;8;56%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;Sun and some clouds;93;70;ESE;5;45%;70%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing and windy;89;80;Clouds and sun;95;81;SSE;15;65%;27%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;79;70;Spotty showers;77;72;SSW;13;73%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Sunny and delightful;88;75;ENE;7;59%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Mostly sunny;89;69;W;13;52%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;79;56;A t-storm, cooler;62;45;NNW;7;73%;60%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;67;54;Rain and drizzle;65;55;SE;5;74%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;86;62;Cooler with rain;66;55;NW;10;75%;86%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this afternoon;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;76;WSW;5;86%;84%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with some sun;81;62;Thunderstorms;70;56;NNW;4;89%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;87;63;A t-storm, cooler;70;56;WNW;6;84%;80%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;52;46;Mostly sunny;55;45;SSE;13;66%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;83;78;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SW;8;79%;97%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;61;Sunny and very warm;91;62;NE;4;36%;5%;8

_____

