Thai students interested in studying in Taiwan are worried about potential language barriers and the availability of scholarships, a teacher at Siam Technology College in Bangkok said Friday.

Liu Ssu-jui voiced the concerns as she took students around the 2018 Taiwan Higher Education Fair, which kicked off Friday in Thailand's capital.

She brought her students to visit the fair because Taiwan has certain advantages, including its use of traditional Chinese characters and its scientific innovation, that may be beneficial to the students' future employment options, Liu said.

Most Thai students, however, have limited knowledge of the Chinese language, and they generally learn the simplified characters used in China rather than traditional Chinese characters, Liu said.

Traditional Chinese would be new to these students, and they are worried they might have trouble keeping up with their course requirements if they were to study in Taiwan, she said.

Many universities at the fair acknowledged that students who have a certain foundation in Chinese may find it easier to adapt to studying in Taiwan, but remedial courses and other services are available for foreign students to help them build their skills and get acclimated to a new environment, they said.

The fair, being held Friday and Saturday, showcases a total of 27 Taiwan universities, including National Taiwan University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, National Cheng Kung University, National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, Taipei Medical University, Ming Chi University of Technology and Tzu Chi University. (By Liu Te-chan and William Yen)