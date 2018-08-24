Team Taiwan had won 23 medals in the 2018 Asian Games, which are being held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang Aug. 18-Sept. 2, as of Friday, ranking ninth in the medal count of the regional sports event.

Taiwan's medal haul includes five golds, seven silvers and 11 bronzes, according to data on the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games website.

China was the biggest winner as of 7:30 p.m. Friday, with 133 medals, including 63 golds, followed by Japan with 99 medals (29 golds) and South Korea with 73 medals (20 golds).

The games have brought together athletes from 46 countries and areas. (By Elizabeth Hsu)