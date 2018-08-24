Taiwan's Latisha Chan and sister Chan Hao-ching overwhelmed a duo from Kazakhstan on Friday to reach the finals of the women's doubles in tennis at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The top-seeded Chan sisters made quick work of Kazakhs Gozal Ainitdinova and Anna Danilina, beating them 6-0, 6-0 in just 50 minutes to set up a final against the second seeds, Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan of China.

Latisha Chan expressed satisfaction with their performance Friday and credited their dominance to a successful game plan she and her sister worked out before the match after scouting their opponents a day earlier.

She vowed that she and her sister would do their best to win the gold medal, but the Chinese will be difficult opponents.

Xu and Yang are ranked 12th and 20th, respectively, in women's doubles, similar to Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching's rankings of third and 22nd.

There will also be few secrets between the teams, as Yang and Chan Hao-ching play regularly together on the Women's Tennis Association Tour, and were semifinalists at the French Open.

Xu reached the semifinals of Wimbledon earlier this year with her regular partner, Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada. (By Lee Chin-wei and Elizabeth Hsu)