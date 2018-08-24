  1. Home
The Latest: Trump and AG Sessions step up verbal sparring

By  Associated Press
2018/08/24 19:05
President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable on the "Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House,

In this video image released by Fox News, President Donald Trump is interviewed for the "Fox & friends" television program by Ainsley Earhardt, shot W

Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemmin

This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Detention Center shows Paul Manafort, who was booked into the William G. Truesdale

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump dispute with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating his feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling on him to investigate a litany of grievances he has long held against those investigating his administration and Democrats.

Trump tweeted Friday that he wants Sessions to "look into all of the corruption on the "other side."" He added: "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

It was the latest in days of verbal sparring between the two.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" that aired Thursday, Trump accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department. Sessions punched back, saying his department will not be "improperly influenced by political considerations."