WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump dispute with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is escalating his feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling on him to investigate a litany of grievances he has long held against those investigating his administration and Democrats.

Trump tweeted Friday that he wants Sessions to "look into all of the corruption on the "other side."" He added: "Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!"

It was the latest in days of verbal sparring between the two.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" that aired Thursday, Trump accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department. Sessions punched back, saying his department will not be "improperly influenced by political considerations."