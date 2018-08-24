Taiwan takes softball silver at Asian Games

Japan completed its dominance of the Asian Games softball tournament with a 7-0 victory over Taiwan in the grand final Friday, but Taiwan snatched silver after reaching the gold medal showdown with a 5-4 victory over China earlier in the day.

Japan outscored the five other teams in the tournament 45-3 in the round-robin stage, though it only managed a 3-1 win over Taiwan, perhaps giving Taiwan some hope in the gold medal game.

But Japan scored three runs in the first inning and another four in the second inning, to quickly put the game out of reach.

Taiwanese batters were powerless against Japanese pitcher Yukiko Ueno, managing only one hit in five innings before the game was called because of Japan's seven-run lead.

Ueno also pitched against Taiwan in the final of the 2014 Asian Games, which was won by Japan 6-0.

Earlier Friday in the bronze medal game (with the loser getting the bronze medal), Taiwan and China were tied 4-4 after the regulation seven innings, but Taiwan scored a run in the top of the eighth, to pull out victory and what would eventually be a silver medal. (By Sie Jing-wun and Ko Lin)