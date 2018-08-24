JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has identified a Palestinian militant who attempted a cross-border shooting this week as a nurse with the rights group Doctors Without Borders.

Cogat, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said Thursday that Hani al-Majdalawi tried to infiltrate Israel from Gaza, fired at soldiers and threw a bomb. He apparently was shot dead during the attack.

Cogat's commander, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rokon, says in a statement: "He who takes part in saving lives should assist in humanitarian activities in the Gaza Strip, and should not take part in terrorism."

A Doctors Without Borders spokesperson confirmed al-Majdalawi was an employee and was killed Monday. The group said it was "working to verify and understand the circumstances regarding this extremely serious incident."

The Israeli military would not confirm that al-Majdalawi's remains are held by Israel.