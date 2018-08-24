A homosexual Iraqi migrant saw his application for asylum in Austria rejected because he acted too "girlish" in his assessment interview, local media reported.

The young man had told the officials in Austria's Styria state that he could not return to his native Iraq as he was gay.

But the officials felt that the 27-year-old's claims about his sexual orientation could not be believed because he displayed a "stereotypical, in any case excessive 'girlish' behavior (expressions, gestures)," which seemed fake, Austria's Kurier newspaper reported.

The case comes just days after a young Afghan was denied asylum in the country because he did not "act" or "dress" like a homosexual.

'Structural problem'

Rights group Amnesty International said earlier this week that it saw a "structural problem" in how Austria assessed asylum claims. It described the country's asylum processes as "dubious."

"The inhuman language in asylum claims does not conform to the requirements of a fair, rule-of-law procedure," the rights group said in a statement Tuesday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Christoph Poelzl rejected Amnesty's accusations, saying that all officials who assess asylum claims receive training.

However, he added that the official involved in the Afghan asylum-seeker's case was no longer involved in assessing asylum applications.

ap/sms (AFP)

