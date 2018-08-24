TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Department of Health, Taipei City Government announced the result of a recent food inspection on Aug. 24, with two products exceeding the legal limit of arylamide, a chemical byproduct of heating starchy and other foods.

Jacker's "Hot & Spicy" potato chips and Robert Timm's "Mocha Kenya Style" coffee both failed the Department of Health's safety tests.

Arylamide is known to have toxic effects on the nervous system, as well as potentially increasing risk of developing cancer, and is restricted in many countries.

The Department of Health said that it had recently tested 50 products to ensure public safety.

The potato chips were found to have 1,174 ppb of arylamide, exceeding the limit of 1,000 ppb. The coffee registered 501 ppb of arylamide, exceeding the limit of 450 ppb.

The Department of Health sourced the chips from New Taipei City and the coffee from Taipei City. The department had informed all relevant parties to take necessary precautions. As the products are made internationally, each individual governing health department is required to take action.

The Department of Health said this year it has targeted Western-style fast food restaurants and breakfast shops, cafés, and supermarkets for ready-to-eat coffee and potato based products for arylamide.

As the products exceed safe levels for human conduction, it is recommended to destroy them.