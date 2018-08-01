TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Rick Wu (吳睿軒), the 19-year-old son of entertainer Jacky Wu (吳宗憲), will have to pay a fine of NT$500,000 (US$16,250) but will have charges of endangering public safety suspended for one year following his threat to bomb the Taipei City Government, the Shilin District Prosecutors Office ruled Friday.

The decision, announced less than a week after the incident, came after prosecutors met with the young man Friday morning.

Rick Wu recently posted a threatening text on his Instagram page. “If my girlfriend’s sickness does not improve, I’m going to make a bomb and bomb Taipei City Hall, all the people will pay for the crime,” he wrote.

The statement caused a storm of indignation, with Jacky Wu coming out publicly to condemn his son’s words and forcing him to announce he would abandon his 23-day-old career in entertainment.

Prosecutors said his social media account had more than 600 followers, so he should have known his statement would be seen by the public.

During the meeting at the prosecutors’ office Friday morning, Rick Wu admitted his guilt and expressed his regret, the Central News Agency reported. As the young man had no criminal record, the current procedure would be enough to cause him to see reason, prosecutors said, adding that they had asked the city government’s opinion before deciding on suspended charges.

The Taiwan High Prosecutors Office still had to give its opinion on Friday’s ruling before it could stand, CNA reported.