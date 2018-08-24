TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – LINE Taiwan has announced the first hackathon --“LINE HACK 2018” -- to be held in Taiwan from Sep. 29 to 30, acknowledging the tremendous potential of the country’s IT talent, reports said Aug. 24.

The winner of the hackathon will not only receive a cash award of NT$30,000 (US$966), but will be granted the opportunity to participate in the “LINE BOOT AWARDS 2018” developers competition taking place in Japan in November – the top prize being 10 million yen (US$90,100)!

Registration is open between Aug. 22 and Sep. 12.

The most important annual contest of the LINE Corporation, LINE BOOT AWARDS 2018 invites top-notch programmers to take up challenges in working out solutions for themes spanning home renovation, family, and those designated by event sponsors, reports Liberty Times.

Rather than setting limitations on subjects, the organizer of LINE HACK 2018 encourages innovative application of APIs available with the LINE platform and all kinds of tools to provide solutions to daily life problems using creativity, according to LINE Taiwan.

Interested individuals must take part in the hackathon as teams consisting of 3 to 5 people. Students or developers from the industry are both welcome to participate, regardless of background.

The 10 teams which make it to the final will battle for the top honor right at the LINE Taiwan office before the winner is announced the following day.

Learn more about the event at: LINE HACK 2018



LINE Chatbot competition held in 2017 (Photo by LINE Taiwan website)