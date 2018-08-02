TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In a meeting without any notice in advance, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Scott Swift, former commander of the United States Pacific Fleet, Friday, Aug. 24.

Swift served as the commanding officer of the United States Pacific Fleet, now part of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, until May 17, 2018. It is the first time he has visited Taiwan.

The Office of the President released a statement with a video clip after the meeting.

During the meeting, President Tsai said Taiwan looks forward to the “normalization” of the U.S. arms sales to the country. As the Taiwanese government has been pushing forward the development of domestic defense capabilities, the president also hopes that there will be more exchanges between Taiwan and the United States on the matter.

“The peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the region is a common goal for Taiwan and the United States,” said President Tsai, urging that Taiwan should cooperate closely with the United States and like-minded countries to “play a more active role in the regional security affairs.”

While the trade standoff between the United States and China continues to intensify and China’s growing power and influence in the region have alarmed the U.S. government, the relationship between Taiwan and the United States has continued to warm in recent months, as seen by the protocol necessitated by the U.S. government toward President Tsai while she made stopovers in the U.S. cities en route to Latin American allies last week.

In a rare statement issued by the White House on Aug. 23, the White House condemned El Salvador for severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establishing relations with China. “The United States will continue to oppose China’s destabilization of the cross-strait relationship and political interference in the Western Hemisphere.”

However, seeing the Tsai administration and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party as forces aiming for de-jure Taiwan independence, Beijing has been campaigning to isolate Taiwan diplomatically to diminish the country’s international space through poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies offering tremendous financial aid and pressuring international organizations and corporations to alter their references to Taiwan.

Apart from growing diplomatic pressure from Beijing, President Tsai also expressed her concern to the former U.S. commander about China’s military exercises which often include Chinese military vessels circling the island by sea or by air, saying such maneuvers have not only threatened the security of Taiwan, but also impacted the stability of the region.

“Your visit not only improves mutual military exchanges but also represents the strong partnership between Taiwan and the United States,” said President Tsai.