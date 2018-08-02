TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An economics professor at the Renmin University of China has cautioned the Chinese authorities that the average Chinese people are beginning to become frightened by the prospect of a continued trade war with the United States.

Huang Weiping (黃衛平), a Chinese professor and author, has authored a report stating that while the economic impact of the trade war has been minimal, the psychological impact on the Chinese population has been far more significant.

Huang reportedly believes that the tariffs imposed on Chinese products are primarily a tactic of “psychological warfare” against the Chinese rather than a serious economic concern. Huang claims that real issue “is not a question of money” but rather, the psychological effects of fear.

"The psychological effects outweigh the actual effects. The public's fear is real, but the impact on the real economy is minimal," said Huang, who is one of the authors of the 2012 book “A Win-Win Future: Chinese Economy in the Age of Globalisation.”

According to the report, Chinese people are increasingly speculating in private about the potential impact of the trade war, and the boasting common earlier in 2018 has slowly turned to nervous guesses about a possible resolution.



State controlled media is also gradually decreasing the amount of information on the topic that is made available to the public in order to moderate public opinion. Huang asserts that this is having a negative impact and leading people psychologically to prepare for the worst.

The report from Deutsche Welle mentions that many in China are actively seeking ways to transfer their Yuan saving to euros, dollars, or even gold. There are also rumors that some banks are unofficially instituting maximum cash withdraw limits in order to prevent potential bank-runs.

Following the imposition of more U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said that China would be forced to “fight back” against the U.S. with retaliatory tariffs, including those on crude oil, coal, steel, and medical products.

Trade talks were held in Washington Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 22-23) this week, but Associated Press has reported the meetings have ended with no significant breakthrough, suggesting the trade war has reached a new phase and will continue as the Trump administration prepares to set to target $200 billion worth of goods with the next round of tariffs.



