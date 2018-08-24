TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Director of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research's (TIER, 台灣經濟研究) Prosperity Forecast Center, Gordon Sun (孫明德) said that Taiwan's economy is performing well as global growth is divided on Aug. 24, reported CNA.

Sun characterized the global economy as "eastern mountain rainy, western mountain clear" (東山飄雨西山晴), during an event to promote TIER's business climate reports.

TIER is one of Taiwan's two main economic think tanks, and a leading force of economic analysis of Taiwan and the world. TIER also provides advisory services to government and private industry.

Sun characterized Taiwan's recent economic results as being good, and said Taiwan is not necessarily in a boom period. He suggested that some Taiwanese manufacturers are concerned about the effect of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, reported CNA.

TIER released three monthly business climate indexes today for the construction, manufacturing, and service industries, all of which saw improvement in July.

The manufacturing and service industries reversed a negative decline in July, to increase to 101.74 and 100.43 points respectively. The construction industry index increased for the past two months, climbing to 98.51 points in July.

Sun said that the recent upward revisions to Taiwan's GDP growth for 2018 were due to a better than expected first half of the year, and there are signs that growth in the second half of 2018 is cooling. Sun pointed to TIER's manufacturing index to support this idea, reported CNA.

In regards to the global economy, Sun sees global growth as being divided, as the U.S's recent economic indicators suggest the economy is going well, while Japan's trade deficit and China's stock market volatility are pause for concern in the east.

Many international forecasting institutions suggest that global economic growth from the world's major economies will slow next year, and Sun said that the nature and severity of this global growth cool down depends on the global economic climate at the time. Sun identified emerging market currencies and U.S.-China trade war as potential risks, reported CNA.