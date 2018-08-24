TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Renowned Taiwanese chef Lin Yu-chun (林宥君) emerged as the champion for the Individual Group at the 2018 Philippine World Famous Chefs Competition held in Manila on August 22.

The international competition sponsored by Chinese International Gastronomers Association (CIGA) saw over 100 contestants from Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Italy, and Hong Kong, reported Central News Agency.

An assistant professor at Department of Hospitality Management and Baking Technology of Shu-Te University, Lin was recognized for his work titled “LOHAS Rural Life” in the Artistic Pastry Category. He drew his inspiration from childhood memories back in the 1950s, when the rural areas of Taiwan were characterized by barns, farms, and cottages.

By revoking the good old days when Taiwan’s economy started to grow rapidly, Lin hopes the country will experience an economic boom again, CNA quoted him as saying.

The competition was divided into categories including Chinese/Western style hot/cold dishes, baking and pastry, and fruit/vegetable carving. Contestants vied to win the heart of judges with presentation of culinary works that brought out the original flavors of the food, reported CNA.