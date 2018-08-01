TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has made significant progress in the prevention of corruption, according to the conclusions of a five-member international review board.

The group is visiting Taiwan to review its initial report under the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the Liberty Times reported.

While praising the country for its efforts so far, it also pointed out items with room for improvement. In particular, cooperation between the different organizations tasked with preventing or fighting corruption should be looked at, the group said.

The Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) should receive more resources and its independence could be strengthened by having its members appointed by the premier. Corporations and associations should see further restrictions in their ability to make political donations, the review board said.

In the case of public procurement projects, there should be an independent committee put in place, while civil servants should face a duty of reporting undue lobbying to the ACA, the reviewers said.

The group also recommended efforts to combat international corruption, such as drawing up legislation which would punish the paying of bribes to overseas officials. Taiwan also needed a law to allow undercover investigations into corruption, the Liberty Times reported.

The current review was based on the passage of the UN Convention against Corruption in 2003, which the Taiwanese government adopted in September 2016. It published its first national report last March, with suggestions and reviews by international experts scheduled for this month.