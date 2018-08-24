TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 edition of the Joint Indigenous Harvest Festival, that took place between July 20 and 22, saw the participation of 60,000 performers from 26 indigenous troupes as well as spectators.

One of the largest events in Hualien County, this year the event featured arts and crafts such as jewelry and sculptures, as well as great food celebrating Taiwan's indigenous culture, according to Taiwan Today.

It is the time when the six tribes of Hualien -- the Amis, Bunun, Kavalan, Sakizaya, Sediq and Truku -- converge to honor their traditional heritage, and this year it was the Amis and the signature song "Naluwan" that stole the spotlight.

The festival serves to provide a platform where the ancient rituals of Taiwan's indigenous tribes are showcased and honored, helping to promote cultural preservation, said Haki Masiw, director of the Indigenous Peoples Department of Hualien County Government.

Taiwan boasts 16 officially recognized indigenous peoples, comprising 2.3 percent of the nation's 23.5 million people. These groups will put on tribal garments, perform musical performances, and conduct religious rites to pray for a prosperity, wrote the report.

A booth selling roasted pig (Photo by Taiwan Today)