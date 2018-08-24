In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, pigeons fly past as Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. Musl
In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, left, weeps as she meets with her North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, during
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, South Koreans on a bus wave at their North Korean relatives to bid farewell after the Separated Family R
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, an elderly Rohingya refugee walks toward a makeshift mosque to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Kutupalong r
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, people who affected by earthquake attend a morning prayer marking Eid al-Adha in Kokokputek, Lombok Isla
In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament Ho
In this Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, El Salvador's Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda, left, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands at
In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, two men row a boat through a flooded paddy field next to an inundated structure in Alappuzha in the souther
In this Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, a girl who has left her flood affected home rests on her baggage at a relief camp set up inside a school
In this Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, Sinead of Australia, left, and Tarjei Naess Skrede of Norway walk past North Korean soldiers during a hik
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, a man walks in shade of a building in Tokyo. Hot weather continues in the metropolitan area as the tempe
In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, members of Indonesian Navy take part in a flag hoisting ceremony held to commemorate the country' 73rd anni
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Japan's Dalya Seto swims in the men's 400m individual medley final during the swimming competition at th
In this Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, India's Sajan Prakash swims in his heat of the men's 100m butterfly during the swimming competition at t
Muslims gather for Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi to mark the Feast of Sacrifice, one of the most important Islamic holidays.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a 92-year-old South Korean weeps during a brief reunion with his 71-year-old North Korean son.
Members of the Indonesian navy take part in a flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the country's 73rd independence anniversary.
Two men row through a flooded paddy field in the southern Indian state of Kerala, where more than 200 have died and 800,000 are displaced by the worst monsoon flooding in a century.
