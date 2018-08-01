TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tycoon Wei Ying-chun’s (魏應充) application for parole after serving half of his two-year prison sentence for his role in food safety scandals has been rejected because it would give the public a bad impression, reports said Friday.

Wei is one of four brothers who own Ting Hsin International, a group with major holdings in food and other businesses in Taiwan and China. He was one of many business people sentenced to prison after a ream of food safety scandals came to light in 2013 and 2014, most of them involving the use of oils unfit for human consumption as ingredients in cooking oil.

Wei entered jail on July 28 last year, but was transferred to a minimum-security facility in the Bade District of Taoyuan City by the end of 2017, the Apple Daily reported. He first took part in the gardening crew, but when pictures of him emerged, he was transferred inside, though he was also allowed to return home to visit family several times, including during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday last June.

Having already served half his term, he recently applied for parole. While Bade prison management approved his request, the Ministry of Justice’s Agency of Corrections however disagreed and said he should stay inside, according to the Apple Daily.

Any new request for parole has to wait four months, while Wei is still facing a Supreme Court decision in another food safety case which saw the Taiwan High Court sentence him to 15 years in prison.