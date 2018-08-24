TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the ongoing investigation into the brutal murder and grisly dismemberment of a Canadian English teacher, police have identified two foreign suspects, a male and a female, however it is feared they may have already left Taiwan.

Yesterday (Aug. 23), police found two machetes near where the remains of 43-year-old "Ryan" (Ramgahan Sanjay Ryan) were found near Zhongzheng Riverside Park in New Taipei City's Yonghe District, indicated that two perpetrators could have been involved in his murder. Police this morning said that they believe they have identified two suspects in the murder: one foreign male and one foreign female.

Police announced today that they also found his cell phone and have since been able to restore its contents and access the records of the deceased last communications. When searching the contents of Ryan's mobile phone, they identified the two potential suspects, who they believe may have been involved in a drug trafficking dispute with the deceased, however, they fear that the two may have already fled the country, reported TVBS.

According to the report, prosecutors found that after his wife tragically drowned while the couple was on vacation in Yilan in October of last year, Ryan received million of NT dollars in life insurance. In recent days before his death, Ryan had withdrawn nearly NT$300,000 from ATMs.

Surveillance footage showed that at 7 p.m. on the night of his death, Ryan had withdrawn NT$100,000 from an ATM nearly one kilometer from his home, however police were not able to find any money on his body or in his home the next day.



Police scour area where Ryan's remains were found. (CNA image)

At 9 a.m. this morning, a forensic pathologist, who performed an autopsy on the victim, announced that the man had two stab wounds to his neck, a 10-centimeter-long knife wound to the left side of his face, blunt force trauma to his right forebrain and a his hindbrain had been brutally hacked with a machete, leading to the skull to be cracked open and parts of his brain to spill out, reported Apple Daily. The nature of the wounds indicated the ferocity and depravity of the suspects involved in the grisly murder and dismemberment.

After the initial discovery of the man's torso on Wednesday, police later that day found his head, right arm and right leg in white plastics bags. Today members of the Taipei Water Life Saving Club found the rotted remains of one of his missing limbs, which was later identified as his left leg, leaving only his left arm still missing.

Police estimate that Ryan was murdered at around midnight on Aug. 21. They believe he was murdered and dismembered in a grassy area near the riverbank before dumping his body onto the sandbar of the river.

Another possibility police are considering is that he was murdered and dismembered on the spot on the sandbar. In either case, police believe two suspects where involved in the murder.

Reports have surfaced that Ryan often engaged in drug dealing at the Zhongzheng Riverside Park, near the area where his corpse was discovered. On the night of his murder, the deceased received a text message from the suspect which read meet at the "old spot," and police believe that this is where Ryan met his demise and indicates that the murder was premeditated.

The man's grisly murder marks the fourth case of a homicide involving dismemberment taking place in Taiwan within the past four months this year.