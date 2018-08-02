TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Foreign Minister Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) handed the flag of honor to the team leaders Friday, as the 75 youth ambassadors prepare to embark on a trip on Aug. 27 that will take them to Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and New Southbound Policy-target countries.

In a room where screams of excitement and applause broke out constantly, Hsu encouraged the youth ambassadors to remain open-minded and maintain their spirit of inclusiveness and equality for their upcoming journey, which he said “aims to offer a wide range of opportunities for them to engage in exchanges with their counterparts in partner countries across the Indo-Pacific region.”

Hsu said the Indo-Pacific region now boasts the strongest economic growth in the world and thus the importance of peace and stability in this region is self-evident. “As you gain experience and observations during your travel, I encourage you to reflect on the role Taiwan can play in this part of world.”

Having completed four weeks of training, 75 youth ambassadors, divided into three groups, will set out next week for a 10-day trip to either Palau and the Philippines, the Solomon Islands and Thailand, or Tuvalu and India. They are all university students chosen out of 855 applicants.

Hsu also told the youth ambassadors that when abroad, they will represent Taiwan, and speak on behalf of the Taiwanese people. “We trust that you will do your best… As youth ambassadors, you [will] help make Taiwan’s voice head and earn friends and support for Taiwan.”

Launched in 2009 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the International Youth Ambassador Exchange Program has recruited 1,600 students who have traveled across five continents to experience diverse cultures around the world, and shared Taiwanese culture with young people in partner countries, according to MOFA.

The theme of this year’s program is “Taiwanese Youth, Citizens of the World.” The youth ambassadors will take part in a series of activities, including seminars, forums, volunteer work, visits to various institutes, and cultural exchanges, said MOFA.

▶︎ The 2018 International Youth Ambassador Exchange Program (Source: MOFA)