ISLAMABAD (AP) — A telephone call made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to congratulate Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan has stirred controversy.

Washington says it "raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists" operating in the country.

Islamabad said late Thursday "no issue relating to terrorists in Pakistan" was raised.

Pakistan's foreign ministry termed the statement as "factually incorrect" and said it wants Washington to correct its statement.

The State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert described the call as "good" and says the United States stands by its statement.

She says Pompeo expressed willingness to work with Khan toward a productive bilateral relationship.

The U.S. often accuses Pakistan of harboring militants who carry out attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies, saying the criticism is unfair.