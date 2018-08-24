TAIPEI -- As southern Taiwan was hammered by a tropical depression that brought huge quantities of rain to Kaohsiung, among other counties and cities, Taiwanese netizens compared a photo of the Kaohsiung Light Rail tram trying to plow through flood water to the train in the Japanese anime classic "Spirited Away."

Late last night (Aug. 23), as photos of the massive flooding resulting from tropical depression which began impacting the country that day, a netizen on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) posted a photo of the Kaohsiung Light Rail tram plowing through a flooded area and compared it to an image of the train from the 2001 Hayao Miyazaki film "Spirited Away." In the caption, the netizen wrote, isn't filming "Spirited Away" in Japan enough, what are they doing in Kaohsiung?"

In response, the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation said that although it is difficult to determine if the photo of their tram had been photoshopped, it is does not rule out the possibility that "it could be true," reported ETtoday. The company said that operations of the Kaohsiung Light Rail trams will be halted if rain rises 7.5 cm over the track surface, but the water level did not exceed that limit, therefore the train is running normally today.



(Image from 爆料公社)



(Image from 爆料公社)