TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that Taiwan's industrial production index increased again in July, marking the fifth consecutive month of growth on August 23.

The industrial production index rose by 4.43 percent to reach a level of 109 in July, signaling Taiwan's industry is in a strong period of expansion.

The industrial production index measures real production of all industrial manufacturing. A score over 100 indicates Taiwan's industry as a whole is growing, and conversely, if a score is less than 100, it indicates Taiwan's industry is contracting.

Taiwan's strong industry performance is rooted in the context of an expanding global economy, improving raw material prices, and growth in demand for new technology like Internet of Things and automotive technology, reported CNA.

The MOEA is optimistic about Taiwan's industrial future, but noted risks and uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade war and U.S.-EU trade relations.

Taiwan's industrial performance comes off the back of a strong rise in exports in July of 8.4 percent, and solid exports throughout the first half of 2018.